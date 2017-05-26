Surrounded by walls in Germany, surrounded by walls at his home. Not too hypocritical there…

Via American Mirror:

As Barack Obama waxes eloquent about the supposed negative impact of walls on humanity, crews have completed the wall surrounding his Washington, DC home.

Grabien reports:

Sitting alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former President Obama lectured the current administration about its immigration policy Thursday.

While not mentioning President Trump by name, Obama made clear to whom he was leveling his criticism.

“In this new world that we live in we can’t isolate ourselves,” Obama said. “We can’t hide behind a wall.”

But that’s exactly what Obama is doing in his Washington, DC and Chicago homes.

