A elderly Filipino man recently engaged a radical extremist with ties to the Islamic State in hand-to-hand combat in his backyard, demonstrating rare courage.

Lolo Peryong, 70, was cleaning his backyard when Abu Ubayda, a member of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, walked onto his property in Barangay Lawis in Calape with an M16 assault rifle, the Philippine News Agency reported, citing the testimony of Capt. Jojo Mascariňas, an intelligence officer with the armed forces.

Abu Sayyaf has sworn allegiance to ISIS and carries a similar black flag.

Peryong’s neighbors fled, but he stood his ground. He attacked the terrorist with a bolo, a kind of large single-edged knife used in the Philippines. Ubayda parried the attacks, at one point taking the weapon from the old man, but even unarmed, Peryong continued his assault, engaging the fighter in hand-to-hand combat.

