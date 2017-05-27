You can see the sick Democratic pervert above with Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

A man who works for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration was arrested Thursday for allegedly keeping thousands of child pornography images and videos on his laptop.

Jacob Schwartz, 29, is the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats and the downstate region vice president of the New York State Young Democrats. New York Police Department investigators arrested him for downloading 3,000 images and 89 videos of child pornography, including female babies as young as 6 months old, the New York Post reported.

Schwartz was charged with two felonies, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16.

Court papers said Schwartz’s laptop revealed “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct … on an adult male.”

