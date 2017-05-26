As we go forward, we need also to account for the fact that a lot of ‘war’ will be unconventional, terrorist attacks and cyber attacks among them. Great to finally have people appreciating the importance of supporting the military.

Via Free Beacon:

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that the “era” of cutting the U.S. defense budget is over during his commencement address at the Naval Academy graduation, where some 1,000 midshipmen became commissioned officers.

While speaking at the ceremony, Pence vowed that he and President Donald Trump would ensure the military will have the resources it needs to carry out its duties. Pence touted recent actions taken by the Trump administration.

“And to the families who are gathered here today and all these rising officers, I say President Donald Trump and I will not rest, we will not relent until we rebuild our military, restore the arsenal of democracy, and ensure our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard have all the resources that you need to accomplish your mission and come home safe,” Pence said. “That is our pledge to each of you.”

