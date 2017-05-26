Tides has received millions from George Soros, and has provided millions to Media Matters whose main purpose it to attack conservatives. It was also a force behind Occupy Wall Street. Its declared purpose is to promote the progressive agenda.

Via Daily Caller:

Edmonton Member of Parliament (MP) Michael Cooper wants Elections Canada to investigate foreign interference in the 2015 federal election.

Referring to a report released this week, Cooper specifically wants to know if the leftist Tides Foundation broke Canadian law by inserting itself into the election by supporting Liberal Party candidates through direct financing of their campaigns.

The report, entitled Elections Canada Complaint Regarding Foreign Influence in the 2015 Canadian Election, says that left-wing third parties — dominated by the Tides Foundation — worked to defeat the Conservative government of Stephen Harper because it was perceived as unfriendly to their environmentalist agenda. Upwards of $6 million was funneled into 29 campaigns with the goal of defeating Conservative candidates.

