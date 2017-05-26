Need to start turning the screws on these guys.

TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) — President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Friday to expand sanctions against North Korea for its continued development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, the White House said in a statement.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed their teams would cooperate to enhance sanctions on North Korea, including by identifying and sanctioning entities that support North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs,” the White House said after the two men held a one-on-one meeting in Sicily.

