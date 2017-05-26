Sounds like it was given to her as a joke, because she was the least likely to qualify. But really not the best idea for a joke.

Via USA Today:

A number of teachers in a Texas school district are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

Lizeth Villanueva, a seventh grader, received a certificate during a mock awards ceremony Tuesday at Anthony Aguirre Junior High in Channelview, Texas, near Houston. Lizeth said the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed.

“They just found it as a joke,” said Lizeth, 13.

The awards were given out a day after the suicide bombing at the end of the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Lizeth said. “She was laughing about it.”

It’s no laughing matter to Lizeth’s mom.

“I read it twice. I’m like, ‘What is this?!’ ” said Ena Hernandez.

Hernandez said her daughter is in an advanced academic program and has never had a discipline problem.

