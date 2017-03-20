Great again. Imagine, doing things that are good for business encourages growth. Who would have thought?

Via Washington Examiner:

Economic growth in the first quarter was better than previously estimated, the government reported Friday.

Gross domestic product grew at a 1.2 percent annualized rate in the first three months of 2017, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday, rather than the 0.7 percent it had previously reported. Business investment and household spending accounted for much of the improvement.

With Friday’s revision, the drop-off in growth from the end of 2016, when GDP grew at a 2.1 percent clip, appears less worrying.

Furthermore, although 1.2 percent is a weak mark, economists in the private sector and at the Federal Reserve expect it to pick up in the months ahead.

Keep reading…