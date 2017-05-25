Via Fox News:

An ISIS propaganda video posted on social media last week featured a brief clip of Las Vegas’ famed strip, prompting Sin City law enforcement authorities to perceive a credible threat.

The 44-minute video showed 2015 footage of the strip, along with images from other cities, including New York and Washington, D.C. The video, narrated in English, calls on ISIS supporters living in the U.S. to carry out attacks using knives and vehicles.

The FBI’s Las Vegas field office said in a statement it is working with other U.S. government agencies and “international law enforcement, intelligence, and security services agencies to share information and intelligence.”

Keep reading…