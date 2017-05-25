No, you shouldn’t be supportive of anyone breaking the law. But doubtless, many have this feeling because of the continual lies and bias of the media.

Via Daily Caller:

Several Montana voters like that Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed a Guardian reporter, according to local reports.

Gianforte threw down reporter Ben Jacobs to the ground at a campaign event Wednesday night. This came the day before a special election in Montana where Gianforte has held a solid lead in the polls over Democrat Rob Quist.

The Montana Republican was charged with misdemeanor assault by local police, but has denied Jacob’s version of the incident, saying that the reporter was aggressive and grabbed him by the wrist.

MSNBC political correspondent Garrett Haake tweeted Thursday that a Gianforte voter told him, “I think reporters have it coming.” Haake tweeted yesterday that he told a gas station clerk about the incident and she replied, “My kind of politician.”

