All the news that’s fit to print…if we can steal it from you without attribution first…

Via Daily Caller:

New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin got caught passing off a local reporter’s photo as his own.

Whitney Bermes with the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in Montana posted a photo of the citation Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte received after reportedly throwing a reporter to the ground.

Less than hour after Bermes shared the photo on Twitter, Martin tweeted the exact same picture with the caption, “I’ve obtained a copy of the Gallatin Co summons for Gianforte’s assault charge.”

