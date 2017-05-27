

He was on the wrong side of the protest.

Via WVUE:

A high school principal who was photographed and videotaped at Confederate monument protests will not return to the school, according to the school’s superintendent.

Crescent Leadership Academy Superintendent Tracey Bennett-Joseph released a statement saying “Nicholas Dean will not return as the Principal or be associated with Crescent Leadership Academy. We will continue to work in the best interest of all students and cannot further comment on employment matters.”

Last Friday morning, someone took a picture of Dean at the foot of what used to be the Robert E. Lee Monument at Lee Circle. In the photo, Dean is surrounded by what looks to be Confederate era monument supporters.

