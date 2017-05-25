CNN heads implode.

Via Daily Caller:

Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold challenged the Russia hacking narrative, claiming that we still have no idea how Democratic National Committee emails were hacked during the election last year.

“There is still some question as to whether the intrusion at the DNC server was an insider job or whether or not it was the Russians,” Farenthold told CNN.

“I’m sorry. The insider job — what are you referring to?” CNN host John Berman pressed. “Because I hope it’s not this information that Fox News just refused to be reporting.”

Berman was referring to a retracted Fox News story that stated that DNC staffer Seth Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks before his murder in July 2016.

“Well again, there’s stuff circulating on the internet. My questions is —” Farenthold answered.

