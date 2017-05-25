Wow, what chutzpah. These guys allegedly improperly accessed Congressional network, downloaded information to a private server. Had access to the all manner of sensitive information because of Democrats and even after being found out, they are still being employed by Democrats who refuse to say why.

Via Daily Caller:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi would not say Thursday why an IT staffer that was banned from the House network still works for a prominent member of her party’s caucus.

U.S. Capitol Police and other agencies are probing the cyber activities of three brothers who had jobs as congressional staffers at the office of information technology for lawmakers on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, The Daily Caller News Foundation first reported. Brothers Imran, Abid and Jamal Awan also provided their services for other Democratic members in the lower chamber.

When they came under suspicion by law enforcement for accessing the House network without permission last February, they were all banned from accessing it. While some Democratic lawmakers dismissed Imran from their employ when the story, others, like Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept him on.

When asked by The Daily Caller why one of the individuals under investigation still has a role as an adviser to Wasserman Schultz, Pelosi responded:

“Well the people under investigation are the president the Attorney General of the United States. I mean, what are we talking about here?”

She continued, “You have a very specific charge there. I haven’t followed that very closely.”

