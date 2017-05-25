O’Reilly attack 2.0…

Via Daily Caller:

Fox News’ Sean Hannity is bleeding advertisers after being targeted by Media Matters.

The left-wing nonprofit published a list of Hannity’s advertisers on Wednesday, kickstarting a public campaign to pressure the advertisers into dropping his show.

Soon after the list went public, reporters began contacting advertisers to ask whether they would continue supporting Hannity after he pushed a conspiracy theory surrounding murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. On Twitter, advertisers were flooded with angry threats of boycotts if they didn’t pull their ads from “Hannity.”

Media Matters’ argument for kickstarting the shaming campaign, though, focused more on Hannity’s role as a “propagandist” on behalf of President Trump than on his conspiracy theories.

