If Trump did nothing else except stop the activist judges, that would be a major feat.

Via The Hill:

The Senate on Thursady approved President Trump’s first lower-court pick amid a looming battle over judicial nominations.

Senators voted 52-44 to confirm Amul Thapar to be a judge on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrats are widely opposed to Thapar’s nomination, arguing he’s previously supported loosening campaign finance rules.

“The issue of concentrated money in our political system is one that doesn’t split down party lines. Americans of all politics views cringe at the massive amounts of secret money that slither through our political process,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

In a 2016 decision, Winter v. Wolnitzek, Thapar struck down a prohibition on judges making political contributions.

