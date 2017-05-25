This despite the fact that the President has the absolute right according to the Constitution to set policy. Just stunning continuing judicial activism.

Via Free Beacon:

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling blocking President Donald Trump’s proposed temporary travel ban for six Muslim-majority countries, the Associated Press reports.

The court would not reinstate it because it believes it discriminated on the basis of religion. The case is likely to go before the Supreme Court, according to the New York Times.

Trump issued the initial order on Jan. 27, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals halted it. The Trump administration later issued a revised order that omitted Iraq, one of the countries on the original list, and limited the overall scope.

