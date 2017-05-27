Party over country.

Via WACH:

President Donald Trump has long suspected his own intelligence community of providing damaging information to reporters. After newly published revelations may have crossed a line and compromised America’s closest allies, a number of people in government have come to recognize a concerted effort from somewhere in the government to target the president.

After the deadly concert arena attack in Manchester, British authorities began their investigation and identified the suspected suicide bomber as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton whose parents emigrated from Libya. U.K. police had not yet confirmed his identity publicly, but Abedi’s name showed up in American press reports citing “U.S. officials” as the source of the information.

As a result of the released name of the bombing suspect and the publication of forensic photographs by American press, police investigating the Manchester terrorist attack have reportedly stopped sharing information with the U.S.

In a televised address, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would raise the issue with President Trump when they meet at Thursday’s NATO summit. “I will be making clear to President Trump today that intelligence that is shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure,” the prime minister stated.

A number of other U.S. and British officials condemned the leaks, with some expressing concern over the impact the incident will have on the two nations’ intelligence partnership, one of the closest in the world.

President Trump vowed to launch an investigation into the leaks, which he said are “coming out of government agencies” and are “deeply troubling.”

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this,” Trump said.

After receiving “fresh assurances” from the United States, British police reported on Thursday that they have resumed information sharing with U.S. authorities.

