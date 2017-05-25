Busted!

Via Daily Caller:

The lead organizer for the “Fight for $15” movement isn’t an underpaid fast food worker, but rather a well-paid labor union activist.

“No I’m not,” Kendall Fells said when asked by researchers with conservative nonprofit America Rising Squared if he was paid to attend the “March on McDonald’s” he organized this week in Chicago. As it turns out, though, Fells is paid for his activist activities — and he gets paid a lot.

Fells was paid more than $146,000 in 2016 by the left-wing Service Employees International Union (SEIU), according to documents SEIU filed with the Department of Labor. Fells is listed as SEIU’s “deputy organizing director.” He is currently “on loan” to the “Fight for $15” campaign from SEIU, Fox Business reported on Wednesday.

Keep reading…