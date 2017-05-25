Via Daily Caller:

About 100 Interior Department (DOI) employees were compromised after a phishing email attack that likely originated from outside the U.S., investigators reported.

The DOI inspector general’s office found the “successful phishing attack resulted in illegal access to the DOI network through remote logins on a least eight Gmail accounts,” according to a summary of their report.

The IG’s office released a summary of their findings six months after they completed their report on the cyber attack. The IG found that over a two week period “more than 1,500 DOI employees received the phishing email, resulting in approximately 100 compromised DOI employee Gmail credentials.”

Investigators found “the source of the attack was most likely physically located outside the United States” and notified the FBI’s National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force so they could continue looking into the matter.

