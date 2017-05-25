The deadly ‘vacation.’ Isn’t this how everyone ultimately ushered out started?

Via Free Beacon:

Fox News has announced that primetime host Sean Hannity will be taking a vacation over Memorial Day weekend and is scheduled to return to his show Tuesday night. The statement said that those “who suggest otherwise are going to look foolish,” according to Variety.

The statement comes at the end of a tumultuous week for Hannity, after he received criticism for pushing a conspiracy theory about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Fox News on Tuesday retracted the story suggesting Rich could have been murdered for leaking internal communications from the DNC to Wikileaks, a story Hannity promoted on his popular program.

Hannity seemed to table the issue during his show Tuesday night, saying, “Out of respect for the family’s wishes, for now, I am not discussing the matter at this time.”

