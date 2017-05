This should really bump up to number one on the list. If he hopes to not have a continuously undermined presidency.

Via Daily Caller:

Donald Trump pledged that those in his administration who are leaking sensitive information will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In a statement Thursday, the president said he has asked the Department of Justice to launch “a complete review” into leaks, which he finds “deeply troubling” because they pose “a grave threat” to national security.

