I’m confused. I thought Democrats said this had nothing to do with Islam? Of course once again, failing to acknowledge, it’s the ideology that dictates they kill, not how we react to it or what we say.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D., Calif.) said Tuesday on MSNBC that Muslim youths could become so isolated that violence becomes the “only avenue of making a statement about their religion.”

Speier’s comment came after host Stephanie Ruhle asked her about the terrorist attack Monday night following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England that killed 22 people and wounded over 50 others, including many children.

“ISIS has now claimed responsibility,” Ruhle said. “Is there any evidence you’ve heard to back that up?”

Speier said there was no evidence at the time to link suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi to the Islamic State. She then discussed how many of the recent terror attacks have been lone-wolf acts of violence that ISIS likes to take credit for.

Keep reading…