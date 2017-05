Just what we always wanted! No, it isn’t ‘free,’ parents, your children, if they go, will be paying for the rest of their lives, with protests for the cause.

Via Daily Caller:

The Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter has scheduled a weeklong “Youth Activist Camp” for this summer. A taxpayer-funded professor of pan-African studies at California State University-Los Angeles is organizing the Black Lives Matter summer camp. It’s “free for all Black youth, ages 10-18.” Keep reading…

Share +1 Shares 0