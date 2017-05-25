Good, they can keep him. Pro-tip to Obama: you are no longer the President.

Via Daily Mail:

Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his ‘favorite partners’ during his presidency.

Obama’s trip comes at the same time President Trump is making his inaugural excursion to Europe as president, visiting the European Union and NATO Thursday.

Merkel will leave Obama’s side to go visit with NATO leaders in Brussels, including Trump.

