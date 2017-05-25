Thank God.

Via Biz Pac Review:

First Lady Melania Trump is overjoyed that a sick little Greek boy she had visited at a Vatican-affiliated hospital will be receiving a life-saving heart transplant.

Melania learned that a donor had been found just hours after she had visited the boy and other sick children at Bambin Gesù Hospital in Rome Wednesday.

“Upon landing in Belgium, I learned a young boy and his family who had been waiting for a heart transplant was informed that the hospital has found a donor,” Trump revealed in a statement. “I read a book and held hands with this special little one just a few hours ago, and now my own heart is filled with joy over this news.”

