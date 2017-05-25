Warning: graphic

Via Life News:

A shocking new video from the Center for Medical Progress catches Planned Parenthood executives discussing gruesome abortion procedures and the sale of body parts from aborted babies for profit.

The video shows top Planned Parenthood staffers attending meetings of the National Abortion Federation in 2014 and 2015 and it is the latest in a series of over a dozen videos from the organization showing the Planned Parenthood abortion business and others engaging in potentially illegal sale of body parts of aborted babies.

The new undercover video shows Planned Parenthood executives and other top abortion advocates making shocking comments about abortions.

Several attendees made jokes about eyeballs from aborted babies and other aborted baby body parts “rolling down into their laps.”

Keep reading…