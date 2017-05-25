That’t the problem with a lot of Democrats, they’re just perpetually unhappy people, looking to blame others for their unhappiness.

Via Free Beacon:

Country singer Charlie Daniels penned an open letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) saying the Senate minority leader does not have “one drop of happiness” in his life and that he has “opened Pandora’s box” by going after President Donald Trump.

Daniels, who is known for the hit song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” wrote a letter published by CNS News criticizing Schumer for having what Daniels suggested was a blind allegiance to the Democratic party.

“There’s something sinister about seeing you bent over the lectern in the Senate Chamber,” Daniels wrote. “There is not one drop of happiness in your life, forecasting a dismal future for America if anything President Trump proposes passes both houses, is signed and becomes law.”

