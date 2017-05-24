The IT aides who committed the data theft reportedly had access to all the emails of Democrats who were on all sorts of critical committees and reportedly downloaded things to a private server as well.

This is incredibly more important than things Democrats are screaming about Trump, yet media is completely ignoring it, still.

At least one member of the IT theft family has already fled to Pakistan (yes, also Pakistani Muslims). The others are still not under arrest.

Via Daily Signal:

Congressional technology aides are baffled that data-theft allegations against four former House IT workers—who were banned from the congressional network—have largely been ignored, and they fear the integrity of sensitive high-level information. Imran Awan and three relatives were colleagues until police banned them from computer networks at the House of Representatives after suspicion the brothers accessed congressional computers without permission. Five Capitol Hill technology aides told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group that members of Congress have displayed an inexplicable and intense loyalty toward the suspects who police say victimized them. The baffled aides wonder if the suspects are blackmailing representatives based on the contents of their emails and files, to which they had full access. Keep reading…

