Virtually every attack, we hear this, “he was known to police/authorities.” This guy was practically screaming, “Catch me!” But no one bothered. And 22 kids and parents died because of it.

Via Telegraph:

The Manchester suicide bomber was repeatedly flagged to the authorities over his extremist views, but was not stopped by officers, it emerged last night.

Counter Terrorism agencies were facing questions after it emerged Salman Abedi told friends that “being a suicide bomber was okay”, prompting them to call the Government’s anti-terrorism hotline.

Sources suggest that authorities were informed of the danger posed by Abedi on at least five separate occasions in the five years prior to the attack on Monday night.

Keep reading…