Please, do not say “Happy Memorial Day”.

Memorial Day isn’t a day to be “happy”. It is not “celebrated”, it is observed. It is a day to be reflective, to remember the men and women that have sacrificed and gave all defending the freedom and liberty that we all enjoy today.

Visit a National Cemetery or maybe the grave of someone you knew that gave their life so that we can enjoy the freedom we enjoy today. At least pause, sometime during the long weekend, to remember, say a prayer for and honor those men and women who served and serve today.

Please, just remember to THANK a vet you may meet, instead, for his or her service and God bless those who HAVE made the ultimate sacrifice. And to anyone that greets you with “Happy Memorial Day”, politely remind THEM to do the same……….

For those who are left behind.

HT: Rides a Pale Horse



