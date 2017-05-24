Liberals can’t handle the truth.

A North Texas sheriff who criticized “the left” and “political correctness” in a Facebook post after Monday’s terror attack in Manchester, England, defended his comments Tuesday.

“I stand behind it,” Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree told NBC 5. “We need to be realistic about the world we live in.”

The Manchester bombing, which happened at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, left at least 22 dead, including an 8-year-old girl. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, though an American intelligence official could not verify that, according to the Associated Press. Manchester police identified the bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Britain native who died in the attack.

Murphree’s Facebook post about 10 p.m. Monday implored Americans to “pay attention to what is happening in Europe.”

“This is what happens when you disarm your citizens,” Murphree wrote. “When you open your borders without the proper vetting. When you allow political correctness to dictate how you respond to an enemy that wants to kill you. When you allow these radicals to travel to Afghanistan and Iran and simply let them back in.”

He later wrote, “You better wake up America. While you are distracted by the media and the crying of the left, Islamic Jihadist are among us and want to kill you.”

The post quickly attracted attention — both good and bad.

Murphree’s supporters praised him for “speaking and standing up for the truth,” as one comment said, while his critics accused him of fear mongering and ignorance.

The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter for the Council for Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a press release, calling Murphree’s post an “Islamaphobic rant.”

“We call on Sheriff Murphree to reaffirm his pledge, and that of his officers, to serve and protect all Denton County residents regardless of their faith, ethnicity or national origin,” CAIR-DFW Civil Rights Director Nikiya Natale said in a statement.

In his interview with NBC 5, Murphree said, “A lot of folks want to make it a race issue. And to me, it’s not a race issue. It’s a public safety issue.”

