Liberals not going to like that.

Via Britain First:

Morrissey, a musical legend beloved of trendy liberals, has come under fire for his surprisingly forthright response to the Manchester terror attack.

The Manchester-born artist, a soloist and former lead singer of The Smiths, attacked British politicians for their hesitance in linking the fatal bombing to Islamic ideology.

In a blistering Facebook post he attacked London’s left-wing mayor Sadiq Khan and his Manchester counterpart Andy Burnham, also of the Labour Party, for ignoring the religious aspects of extremism.

He added that politicians are “petrified” to address Islamic extremism directly and, anyway, have no need to because they have security teams to protect them from terrorism.

Morrisey wrote:

Sadiq Khan says “London is united with Manchester”, but he does not condemn Islamic State – who have claimed responsibility for the bomb.

The Queen receives absurd praise for her ‘strong words’ against the attack, yet she does not cancel today’s garden party at Buckingham Palace – for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an “extremist”. An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?

In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private.

