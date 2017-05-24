Spoilers? Author and main star are unable to deal with reality.

Via Washington Examiner:

The creator and one of the main stars of the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” feel President Trump is a “petulant” child and called the president a “con artist.”

“I think Joffrey is now the king in America,” Martin told Esquire magazine, comparing Trump to the power-hungry young King Joffrey in the hit HBO series. “And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was 13 in the books.”

“I believe in experts,” said Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, in a reluctant comment on U.S. politics.

Harington said he was annoyed when “Sean Penn decided to get involved in the Falklands. I was like, ‘It has nothing to do with you, Sean Penn. Fuck off.'”

But he added, “Mr. Donald Trump—I wouldn’t call him president, I’ll call him Mister.” Harington said, “I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist.”

In the past, Martin has tweeted that Joffrey Baratheon was a “better leader” than Trump and lamented when he won the presidential election.

