I counted at least three bodies in the pics of the carnage.

Via Daily Star:

A suicide bomber is believed to have detonated a bomb at a bus station this evening in Kampung Melayu.

According to eyewitnesses in East Jakarta, a police officer was killed along with the bomber after two loud explosions were heard at about 9pm local time.

Five others were injured, it has been reported.

“There were two blasts at around 9pm, close to each other,” police chief Andry Wibowo told TV station MetroTV.

“From the damage I can see the explosions were pretty big.”

PT Trans Jakarta, the company that operates the bus terminal, said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Keep reading…