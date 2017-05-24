We’ve raised a generation of crybabies.

Via Daily Caller:

Well over one-third of America’s adult college students believe that campus “safe spaces” are “absolutely necessary” to assist grown adults who are psychologically traumatized by hearing opinions with which they disagree.

The data comes from a recent poll of 1,659 students currently attending U.S. colleges and universities conducted by LendEDU, a student loan marketplace website.

According to the poll, 36 percent of American college students agree with the proposition that “safe spaces” are “absolutely necessary” on campus.

