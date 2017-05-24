What a wonderful gift.

Via Liftable:

8-year-old Jackson Arneson had been searching for a kidney donor for years. He had been on the living donor list, but as he went to more appointments, doctors noticed a continual decrease in function, which worried them.

The doctors told Jackson’s mom Kristi that her son would have to be moved onto the deceased donor list if they did not find a living donor soon. Kristi took to social media to spread the news of their search.

Kristi posted to Facebook, pleading with people to share the post and to get their blood type tested. She longed to find a match for her little boy.

“It was absolutely horrible. I can’t help him, so if I can find a kidney donor for my son I’m going to do it,” said Kristi. After being shared many times, her Facebook post came across the eyes of the person who would ultimately save her son’s life.

Lindsey Bittorf saw Kristi’s post after if was shared by a friend. She instantly knew what she had to do.

Keep reading…