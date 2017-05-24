When you pitch liberal social justice instead of sports and fire the conservatives you have working for you, it tends to turn people off…

Via Daily Caller:

ESPN’s audience saw a decrease in conservative leaning viewers between 2015 and 2016, according to a new analysis.

Deep Root Analytics conducted the study, which found that ESPN viewership in 34 of 43 television markets saw a decrease in Republican viewers between the years that kick-started the presidential campaigns and election.

Multiple channels in the ESPN family saw their viewership move to the left of the political spectrum. While ESPN and ESPN 2 saw just a 5 percent and 10 percent decrease in Republican viewers respectively, ESPN News viewership became 36 percent less Republican.

