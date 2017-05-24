Pull the chain, Trey, take away their power…

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) on Wednesday said government surveillance programs would not receive the necessary congressional reauthorization for them to continue at the end of the year unless officials answer questions on who in the intelligence community unmasked certain individuals.

Gowdy had asked former CIA Director John Brennan about the unmasking process during Tuesday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing, Fox News reports. The unmasking process involves revealing the identities of Americans who were collected in communications with foreigners that are monitored by the United States Government.

Keep reading…