Classy thing to do.

Via Business Insider:

The world is reeling after a horrific terror attack during Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert left 22 people dead. So far, the identities of 12 victims, including many children, have been confirmed.

Now, according to an unconfirmed report, Grande has reached out to the families of the victims and offered to pay the funeral costs.

The report came from a fan account on Twitter called Ariana Updates!.

“Ariana has reached out to the families who’s [sic] loves ones died last night … she is gonna pay for the funerals!” a tweet posted on Tuesday read.

Grande’s representatives have not yet confirmed whether the claim is true, both the Daily Mail and Elite Daily report, but fans are still reacting to the information on Twitter.

“This is why we love her,” one person wrote. “She has the heart of an angel.”

E! News reported that Grande and her mother, Joan — who reportedly helped fans to safety after the blast — have returned to their home in Boca Raton, Florida.

“They were met at the airport by Ariana’s boyfriend, Mac Miller,” a source told E!. “When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss. Mac also gave Ariana’s mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car. Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn’t get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones.”

