Professionally-coiffed fake person vs. real person. Maybe you should actually take some tips from Gowdy, Joe. Because people sure the heck trust him more than they do you…

Via Daily Caller:

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough bashed Rep. Trey Gowdy’s (R-SC) looks Wednesday, telling the congressman that he needs to powder his face before he goes on television.

Cohost Mika Brzezinski asked Scarborough “what dots can we connect?” based on testimony from DNI Dan Coats and Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan yesterday.

Scarborough decided the question was a good opportunity to offer a “pro tip” to Gowdy.

“First of all,” Scarborough said, laughing. “Trey Gowdy, a couple of pro tips: First of all, can somebody get him so powder?”

