You lost. Go back to the woods already…

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton castigated President Trump’s federal budget proposal during a keynote address on Tuesday, calling it an attack on the needy that showed an “unimaginable level of cruelty.”

The failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate gave a speech after being honored at the Children’s Health Fund Annual Benefit in New York City. Clinton used her remarks to attack Trump’s new federal budget plan only hours after it was released.

“This administration and Republicans in Congress are mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women, and seniors,” Clinton said.

Clinton then added that Trump’s budget is cruel for millions of Americans.

Keep reading…