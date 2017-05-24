A lot of things can wait to be attended to, but the veterans problem can’t. Yet it seems to keep rolling merrily on…

Via Free Beacon:

A Chicago-area Veterans Affairs hospital repeatedly served patients food with cockroaches on the trays, and administrators failed to address the problem, according to a new inspector general report.

The insects were in many food service areas, including the kitchen at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Ill., the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday.

“During our unannounced site visit on May 10, 2016, we found dead cockroaches on glue traps dispersed throughout the facility’s main kitchen,” the IG report said. “We observed conditions favorable to pest infestation.”

The hospital took no actions to correct the situation, staying with the pest control measures it already had in place.

