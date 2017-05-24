Pope Francis jokes to Melania: "What do you give him to eat?" pic.twitter.com/KUIukfeQNX

Liberation theologist meets capitalist. Pope joked about ‘Potizzia’ a Slovenian sweet, although some reported it as pizza.

Via NY Post:

President Trump and Pope Francis, who clashed sharply during the presidential campaign, set aside their differences as they met on Wednesday at the Vatican, where they exchanged gifts and discussed the need for peace.

“Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world,” Trump tweeted after their first face-to-face sit-down, one of the few times he has taken to the message site during his first overseas trip as president.

The president — accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner — arrived in the presidential motorcade and Francis in a Ford Focus. The two men shook hands and Trump could be heard saying it was “a great honor” to meet the pontiff.

The two men held a private meeting in the Sala del Tronetto, “the room of the little throne,” on the second floor of the Apostolic Palace for about 30 minutes.

Keep reading…