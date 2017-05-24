So no ‘lone wolf’ argument here…

Via NY Post:

The Manchester suicide bomber is believed to have been a “mule,” using a bomb built by someone else, it was reported Wednesday, as British authorities arrested three more suspects in the massacre.

The report by the BBC suggests that the likelihood that Salman Abedi did not act alone in killing 22 people and injuring scores of others is what led officials to raise the terror alert to the maximum — “critical.”

Police and intelligence agencies moved quickly to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster.

Keep reading…