She had to have been schooled on protocol and she should know you don’t go into a cathedral dressed like a stripper.

Via Biz Pac Review:

The Obamas were spotted touring the city of Siena, Tuscany on Monday but it was the former first lady who grabbed everyone’s attention with her wardrobe.

Michelle Obama’s off-duty look has apparently gone off the shoulder as she bared plenty of skin in a white strappy top with high-waisted pants. Her husband opted for a more polished shirt and pants as the couple stepped out of the Duomo di Siena, the Siena Cathedral, the Daily Mail reported.

Not one to care about rules for commoners, Obama had zero respect for the dress code of the Italian Gothic church. From Mygola.com:

Q. What is the dress code for visiting the cathedral?

A. No bare shoulders and no skirts or shorts above the kneeSame as any other church in Italy, no bare shoulders and no skirts or shorts above the knee.

