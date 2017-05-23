During the campaign, Bernie Sanders showed he was pretty ignorant about facts. Apparently his wife is too.

Via Free Beacon:

Jane Sanders, the wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), thinks the Islamic Republic of Iran can teach the world a thing or two about how to conduct elections.

Iran held its presidential election on Friday, and President Hassan Rouhani was reelected by a wide margin over his main challenger, conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi. More than 70 percent of Iran’s 56 million voters cast their ballots, giving Rouhani 57 percent of the vote.

Sanders applauded the high voter turnout, writing on Twitter over the weekend that “Iranians show the world how it’s done.” She was responding to liberal journalist John Nichols, who said the U.S. could learn from Iran’s elections.

