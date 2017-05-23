So what was the excuse for all the iSIS attacks prior to Trump being President? Could it have something to do with their belief that they already want to kill us because of their beliefs?

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) is worried that rhetoric from the Trump administration could lead to a major terror attack in the United States. Appearing on CNN Tuesday, Murphy said that the U.S. needs “a commitment to try to stop giving ISIS recruiters recruitment fodder.”

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Murphy for his response to the terrorist attack in Manchester, England during an Ariana Grande concert. The attack killed 22, including eight-year-old Saffie Roussos. Murphy said that responses to such an attack required a comprehensive approach.

“We have got to complement this military strategy with increased intelligence, increased intelligence sharing with Europe, and a commitment to try to stop giving ISIS recruiters recruitment fodder,” Murphy said, emphasizing his belief that enemies of ISIS were providing such fodder.

“And so many of us are worried,” Murphy continued, “about some of the rhetoric of the Trump administration, because we worry that that combined with robust online recruitment might end up in an attack like this happening in the United States.”

