The first-ever Reducetarian Summit took place in Manhattan last weekend. Speakers and visitors from around the world came together to talk about the importance of reducing societal meat consumption and implementing effective strategies to make it happen.

The term ‘reducetarian’ was coined by Brian Kateman, an energetic young New Yorker who spent years advocating for recycling, composting, and other environmentally-friendly practices before realizing that reducing meat consumption was the single most effective action he could take to help the climate. Making that shift to veganism, however, was easier said than done. He tried his best, but occasionally slipped up, eating a piece of turkey or bacon, at which point friends and family would criticize: “Aren’t you supposed to be vegetarian?”

While Kateman knew he was making progress in his meat-reduction journey, he resented the focus on perfection that made the slightest transgression feel like a failure. That’s when he came up with ‘reducetarian,’ a description that is affirmative, inclusive, and celebratory for all people making good progress toward the reduction of animal products. As Kateman told the summit audience in his opening remarks, there are four basic tenets to reducetarianism:

1) It’s not all or nothing.

With the average American eating 275 pounds of meat per year, getting an individual to reduce his or her meat consumption by only 10 percent would see a reduction in nearly 30 pounds annually. Now imagine if a quarter of the U.S. population did this! It could make a huge difference. Realistically, this is a far more attainable goal than converting people to veganism.

