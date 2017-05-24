Left getting ever more violent…

Via Washington Times:

Most people, when they want their congressional members to hear their dissenting voices, send a letter, drop an email, leave a voicemail.

Democrats? They threaten violence.

The FBI just arrested a Tucson, Arizona, man named Steven Martan for leaving messages on Rep. Martha McSally’s congressional voicemail service in which he warned that her days “were numbered” and that he was planning to shoot her. He also said, according to Hot Air and other media outlets: “Martha, our sights are set on you, right between your [expletive] eyes.” Court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson, allege Martan was reportedly upset McSally voted in support of President Donald Trump.

This is not an anomaly.

Virginia Rep. Tom Garrett Jr. has reportedly received at least three death threats in recent times, all over his views of Obamacare and health insurance reform. According to Garrett spokesman Andrew Griffin, one male caller making threats allegedly said that if his health care plan was taken away, then so would the congressman’s life. Another hater sent a message to Garrett’s Facebook page from his campaign days with explicit details on plans to kill the congressman.

Go south, and it’s more of the same.

Florida Rep. Ted Yoho reported his district office in Gainesville was vandalized. He also reported a female voter leaving a voicemail message for the district director that went like this: “Next time I see you, I’m going to beat your f—ing ass.”

For the last several weeks, protesters have filled Yoho’s front office lobby, causing as much chaos and mayhem as they could. The congressman, fearing for staffers’ safety, finally made visitations off-limits at the Gainesville office, except for those who called ahead and made appointments.

“They’re mad to the point where they’re cussing at my staff, [they] pushed one of them, poured stuff on one of the staff’s car,” Yoho said, in an interview with The Hill.

This is crazed behavior. And it’s all coming from the left, aimed at the right.

Just recently, the daughter of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry found a sign on the family’s front yard at their Nebraska home that read, “Traitors put party above country. Do the right thing for once, shithead.”

